Short Interest in Mitchells & Butlers Plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Grows By 68,050.0%

Mitchells & Butlers Plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,815 shares, an increase of 68,050.0% from the February 26th total of 10 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of MBPFF stock remained flat at $3.41 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.70.

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About Mitchells & Butlers

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Mitchells & Butlers plc is one of the United Kingdom’s leading operators of managed pubs, bars and restaurants, trading under a portfolio of well-known brands. The company’s venues serve a broad spectrum of customers, from casual diners at family-friendly outlets to guests seeking premium steakhouse and craft bar experiences. Its core business activities encompass site management, menu development, beverage sourcing and hospitality operations across its estate.

The company’s brand portfolio includes names such as All Bar One, Toby Carvery, Harvester, Miller & Carter, Sizzling Pubs and Vintage Inns, among others.

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