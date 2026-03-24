Short Interest in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Drops By 79.8%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,829 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the February 26th total of 9,064 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:LBAY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.41. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

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Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

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