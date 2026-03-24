Short Interest in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Decreases By 81.1%

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,015 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the February 26th total of 5,366 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PJP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.82. 7,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,576. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $110.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

About Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States pharmaceutical companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs of all types.

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