Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Drops By 83.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,041 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the February 26th total of 185,230 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 277,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:BSCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 752,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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