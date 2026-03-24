Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Grows By 20,830.6%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,606 shares, a growth of 20,830.6% from the February 26th total of 366 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Down 1.5%

FDNI traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,325. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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