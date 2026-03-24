Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Expands By 1,110.1%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,512 shares, an increase of 1,110.1% from the February 26th total of 1,034 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 587 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BLMIF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

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About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

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Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., commonly known as Bank Leumi, is one of Israel’s largest banking and financial services groups. Established in 1902 as the Anglo-Palestine Company, the bank played a foundational role in the economic development of Mandatory Palestine and, later, the State of Israel. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Bank Leumi operates under the supervision of the Bank of Israel and maintains a network of domestic branches alongside a growing digital banking platform.

The bank’s core businesses encompass retail banking, private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and global banking services.

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