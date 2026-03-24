SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $237,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,592,000 after acquiring an additional 227,159 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.42.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total transaction of $484,864.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,712.96. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 200,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,965,146.16. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,550 shares of company stock valued at $114,256,090. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,076.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $1,256.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,004.65.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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