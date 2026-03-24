SG Americas Securities LLC Has $173.09 Million Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9,615.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,652 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $173,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CRH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 189,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in CRH by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.