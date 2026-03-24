SG Americas Securities LLC Has $105.08 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 21,753.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,916 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $105,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,121,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total transaction of $10,811,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,446,495.30. This represents a 34.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $960,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,337.82. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,195 shares of company stock worth $18,397,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Zacks Research lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $599.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.93.

Read Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $547.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.67. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $617.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

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