SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 931.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,238,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924,176 shares during the period. PDD comprises about 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $367,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PDD by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 314.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 720.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

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PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $139.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price target on PDD in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Arete Research set a $130.00 price objective on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $170.00 target price on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

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PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

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