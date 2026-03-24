SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2,653.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $188,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,594,000 after buying an additional 564,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,391,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,911,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,596,000 after purchasing an additional 495,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $925,531,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cintas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,729,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Cintas Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $181.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $177.94 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.27.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.