SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $93,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,078,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks reports RTX is expanding missile capabilities and won an ~ $11.74 billion contract while investing in hypersonics and advanced systems — this strengthens backlog, defense revenue visibility and long‑term ordnance/missile positioning for RTX. Is RTX Expanding Missile Capabilities to Boost Defense Strength?

Zacks reports RTX is expanding missile capabilities and won an ~ $11.74 billion contract while investing in hypersonics and advanced systems — this strengthens backlog, defense revenue visibility and long‑term ordnance/missile positioning for RTX. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer/gaming headlines (discounts on Alienware laptops, RTX 50/5070/5090 GPU reviews, DLSS 4.5, Xbox mod stories) reference NVIDIA’s “RTX” graphics brand and do not materially affect RTX Corporation’s aerospace & defense business; treat these as noise for RTX investors. $300 off! Alienware’s Intel Core 7 + RTX 5060 laptop

Consumer/gaming headlines (discounts on Alienware laptops, RTX 50/5070/5090 GPU reviews, DLSS 4.5, Xbox mod stories) reference NVIDIA’s “RTX” graphics brand and do not materially affect RTX Corporation’s aerospace & defense business; treat these as noise for RTX investors. Neutral Sentiment: DLSS 4.5 / RTX 50-series performance and other GPU product stories are important for NVIDIA’s business but unrelated to RTX Corp.’s financials and contracts. DLSS 4.5 arrives March 31

DLSS 4.5 / RTX 50-series performance and other GPU product stories are important for NVIDIA’s business but unrelated to RTX Corp.’s financials and contracts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks notes the stock “slides as the market rises,” reflecting short‑term underperformance and profit‑taking despite the defense wins. Technical pressure (trading below the 50‑day moving average) and a relatively high valuation may be amplifying the pullback. RTX Stock Slides as Market Rises

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 1.8%

RTX opened at $194.53 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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