SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,153,895 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2,970.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,394,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $221,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 272,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $37.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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