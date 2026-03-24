SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 249,253 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,197,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,253 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $785,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Friday Financial grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Friday Financial now owns 3,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $10,127,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore upgraded Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, President Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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