SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 558,033 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 2,583.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,033 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $124,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,076,000 after acquiring an additional 301,879 shares during the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,231,266,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,694,000 after purchasing an additional 182,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,256,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,349,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $313.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.32.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CFO Robert Coldrake sold 4,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $491,053.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,138.70. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $467,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,104. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,900,331. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.