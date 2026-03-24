SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 133,404 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,404 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $260,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short-lived relief after reports that talks between the U.S. and Iran showed signs of progress briefly reversed some selling, giving speculative buyers a follow-through bounce. Article Title

Short-lived relief after reports that talks between the U.S. and Iran showed signs of progress briefly reversed some selling, giving speculative buyers a follow-through bounce. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of alternate gold ETFs (GLDM) and technical intra-day levels may draw short-term trader interest but are unlikely to change the broader trend for GLD. Article Title

Coverage of alternate gold ETFs (GLDM) and technical intra-day levels may draw short-term trader interest but are unlikely to change the broader trend for GLD. Negative Sentiment: GLD extended a nine-session losing streak — down roughly 15% over that span — its worst nine-day performance since 2008, highlighting concentrated ETF selling pressure. Article Title

GLD extended a nine-session losing streak — down roughly 15% over that span — its worst nine-day performance since 2008, highlighting concentrated ETF selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Options-market “skew” tied to GLD hit multi-year highs as traders position for further downside, indicating asymmetric bearish bets and increased demand for downside protection. Article Title

Options-market “skew” tied to GLD hit multi-year highs as traders position for further downside, indicating asymmetric bearish bets and increased demand for downside protection. Negative Sentiment: Macro drivers — stronger dollar, surging Treasury yields and a hawkish Fed path — are reducing demand for non-yielding gold, pushing prices toward multi-month lows and pressuring GLD. Article Title

Macro drivers — stronger dollar, surging Treasury yields and a hawkish Fed path — are reducing demand for non-yielding gold, pushing prices toward multi-month lows and pressuring GLD. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and data point to liquidity-driven sales and possible central-bank reductions in reserve accumulation, amplifying the selloff and undermining the safe-haven narrative. Article Title

Analysts and data point to liquidity-driven sales and possible central-bank reductions in reserve accumulation, amplifying the selloff and undermining the safe-haven narrative. Negative Sentiment: Broad market impact pieces note gold’s worst weekly/monthly performance in years and miners’ shares plunging — signaling sustained sentiment shift away from gold that typically dampens GLD demand. Article Title

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $404.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.