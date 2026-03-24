SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,223,126 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 321.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,223,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $153,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,097,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,888,000 after acquiring an additional 184,934 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,813,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,000,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,259,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,181,000 after buying an additional 1,939,941 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70,110.5% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952,603 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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