Seilern Investment Management Ltd Has $41.96 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Seilern Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 361.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,155 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 3.3% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,491,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,010,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 83.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,697,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 85.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ZTS opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $172.23.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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