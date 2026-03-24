Seilern Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Seilern Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 5.4% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $70,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 196.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

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Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $185.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.13 and a twelve month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $319.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.70.

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About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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