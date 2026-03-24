Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Position Boosted by Friday Financial

Friday Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.2% of Friday Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Friday Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

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