Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 28823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.13.

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Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$192.66 million, a PE ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of C$70.62 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) is a leading business communications platform provider with solutions that include its award-winning UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Trunking technologies. The enterprise-grade communications suite is developed in-house; available for cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments. Additionally, Sangoma’s integrated approach provides managed services for connectivity, network, and security. A trusted communications partner with over 40 years on the market, Sangoma has over 2.7 million UC seats across a diversified base of over 100,000 customers.

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