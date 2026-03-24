Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $182.29 and last traded at $182.6470. 17,993,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 12,866,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.18.
Salesforce News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management has expanded share repurchases—Salesforce is executing a large, debt-funded buyback program intended to support EPS and signal confidence amid the pullback. These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Announced Massive Share Buybacks
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are still constructive overall—consensus sits around a “Moderate Buy,” indicating institutional views are mixed-to-favorable despite recent weakness. Salesforce Inc. Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: Agentforce for small business is now integrated into Salesforce Suites, supporting ARR growth and AI-driven upsell potential. Agentforce for Small Business is Now Built Into Salesforce Suites
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic messaging: Management’s FY27 guidance and Morgan Stanley presentation underline continued emphasis on premium SKU adoption and AI integration—positive long-term but not a short-term guarantee. What Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)’s FY27 Strategy Signals
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative view: Some analysts argue CRM’s valuation and earnings momentum give it an edge over peers like Datadog, which may limit downside if fundamentals hold. Salesforce vs. Datadog: Which Cloud Software Stock Has an Edge?
- Negative Sentiment: Sector/AI jitters triggered broad software selling—reports cite renewed investor anxiety that AI could disrupt incumbents, pressuring CRM alongside other software names. Salesforce and Other Software Stocks Are Plummeting as AI Jitters Return
- Negative Sentiment: Concurrent drop with ServiceNow highlights correlated risk across enterprise-SaaS names; market questions if both are being mispriced amid the selloff. ServiceNow and Salesforce Fall 5%: Is the Market Mispricing Both NOW and CRM?
- Negative Sentiment: Research/coverage update: Northland lowered its price target on CRM, a near-term negative that can amplify selling pressure. Northland lowers PT on Salesforce (CRM) stock
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $194.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.
Salesforce Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.
Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
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