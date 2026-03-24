Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,646 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $196.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $211.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.35.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.