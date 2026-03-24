Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,923 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $302.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.18.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

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Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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