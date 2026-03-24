Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,923 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alphabet Price Performance
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.18.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet
Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Billionaire investor Seth Klarman surprised markets by taking a notable position in Alphabet, a development investors often view as a vote of confidence from an experienced value manager. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Billionaire Seth Klarman Springs Major Surprise
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet-owned Wing will begin drone package deliveries in the San Francisco Bay Area, marking a commercialization step for a long-term growth initiative that could expand service offerings and monetization opportunities. Alphabet’s Wing to start drone delivery in San Francisco Bay Area
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish research and feature pieces are reinforcing long-term investor interest—highlighting YouTube’s large ad/membership upside and positioning Alphabet as a top AI/cloud compounder—supporting demand for shares from long-term funds and retail. Alphabet Stock Analysis Why YouTube Is A $490 Billion Powerhouse Why Alphabet (GOOGL) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Google’s president Ruth Porat warned the U.S. may not be building electricity capacity fast enough to support AI scale, underscoring infrastructure needs and potential higher capex/energy costs as AI data center demand grows—a long-term growth sign but with cost implications. CERAWEEK US needs more energy development to power AI, Google president says
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Berkshire’s new leadership holding large AI-related positions and bullish forecasts for AI leaders reiterates sector rotation into tech, which can support multiple expansion for market leaders like Alphabet. Warren Buffett’s Successor, Greg Abel, Has $64 Billion of Berkshire Hathaway’s Assets Invested in 3 Unstoppable AI Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data for March appears anomalous/unclear (reported as zero), so it provides no reliable signal on forced selling or short-covering dynamics today.
- Negative Sentiment: EU competition and international regulatory scrutiny remains active—EU officials are meeting with Google executives this week, a reminder that sustained regulatory risk could pressure valuation or lead to fines/behavioral remedies. EU Competition Chief Says Google Decision is Coming, Ahead of U.S. Tech Meetings
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage on how AI is changing search/SEO highlights execution risk for legacy search monetization models—publishers and advertisers adapting to new AI-driven discovery could alter ad dynamics over time. AI Is Rewriting the Old Rules of Google Search and SEO
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Further Reading
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