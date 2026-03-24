RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $53.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research raised RWE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded RWE from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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RWE Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. RWE has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25. RWE had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that RWE will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About RWE

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RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

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