Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $21.12 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.1% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 579.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after acquiring an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,676,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.