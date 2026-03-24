RF&L Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,320 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 438.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after buying an additional 3,454,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,890,000 after buying an additional 3,007,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,284,704,000 after buying an additional 325,255 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 1.7%

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $205.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $205.36. The company has a market capitalization of $409.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

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About Chevron

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Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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