Reviewing Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Surrey Bancorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Surrey Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

About Sberbank of Russia

(Get Free Report)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Surrey Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrey Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.