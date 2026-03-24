RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in March

RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 237 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the February 26th total of 1,505 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

RENISHAW PLC 20 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF remained flat at $59.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. RENISHAW PLC 20 has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

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About RENISHAW PLC 20

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Renishaw plc is a UK-based engineering and scientific technology company that designs, manufactures and supplies precision measurement and process control equipment. Its core expertise lies in metrology, with solutions that help manufacturers ensure accuracy, repeatability and productivity throughout the design, inspection and assembly stages of component production.

The company’s metrology portfolio includes coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), machine tool probes, gauging systems and calibration artefacts.

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