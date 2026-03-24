Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 377,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 121,375 shares.The stock last traded at $6.4516 and had previously closed at $6.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renault to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Renault from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Renault Stock Down 1.7%

Renault Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

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Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

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