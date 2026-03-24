REACT Group (LON:REAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 and last traded at GBX 44.75, with a volume of 36966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.

REACT Group Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.58 million, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.76.

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REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 13.02 earnings per share for the quarter. REACT Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts predict that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at REACT Group

REACT Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Braund bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,060 per share, with a total value of £276,782. Also, insider Spencer Dredge bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £4,240. Insiders bought 14,394 shares of company stock valued at $28,147,476 over the last three months. 10.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

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