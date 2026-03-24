Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,796. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.Qualcomm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.