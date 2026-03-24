QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,000. NVIDIA makes up 6.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 88,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 89,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 11,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.95.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,179,934 shares of company stock valued at $215,053,678. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average is $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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