Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Prudential Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $115.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,406,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $34,985,598.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,709,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,738,348.88. This represents a 22.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Stoddard acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 1,408,389 shares of company stock valued at $35,154,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

Further Reading

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