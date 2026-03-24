Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 20,349 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

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Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BMY opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

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Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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