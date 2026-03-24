Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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