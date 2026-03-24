PowerFleet Roth Chat: Integration Done, AI Boost, South Africa Deal, Eyes Free Cash Flow by 2027

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) executives used a recent Roth fireside chat to outline the company’s progress following a multi-step consolidation strategy, while emphasizing an expected shift toward free cash flow generation and lower leverage in fiscal 2027.

Get alerts:

Integration largely complete, focus shifting to growth and optimization

CEO Steve Towe said the company has spent the last several years combining three businesses into one operating platform. He noted that PowerFleet merged with MiX Telematics about two years ago and added Fleet Complete roughly 18 months ago. Operational integration of the combined organizations was completed “just under 1 year ago,” on April 2 of last year, he said.

Towe described the acquired businesses as low-growth prior to the transactions, and said the strategy was to create scale, unlock EBITDA and reinvest into differentiated solutions. He also highlighted continued cost reductions, citing approximately $16 million of synergies in the first year of the MiX and PowerFleet combination and an additional roughly $17 million in cost taken out over the most recent year.

Looking ahead, Towe said the company has moved out of an integration phase and into what it calls a “high growth and optimization” phase. He added that while the company believes it has executed operationally, the share price has not reflected that progress, attributing pressure to broader market dynamics, a reset in SaaS valuations, and the company’s debt position, alongside areas where communication could have been improved.

Management frames AI as an “accelerant,” not a disruptor

Responding to questions about AI-driven disruption in software markets, Towe said PowerFleet views AI as a tailwind, not a threat. He emphasized that the company’s platform is built on “proprietary real-world fleet data at scale,” and argued that the combination of hardware footprint, historical data depth and deep customer integrations provides defensibility, particularly in “mission-critical workflows” tied to physical operations.

Towe said PowerFleet is embedding AI and advanced analytics to improve safety, optimize routes, reduce costs and deliver measurable ROI to customers. He acknowledged potential commoditization at the lower end of the market but said the company’s focus on safety, compliance and real-time decision-making requires “bulletproof” performance that limits the usefulness of “good enough” data or generic algorithms in its customer base.

He also pointed to internal opportunities to use AI for operating leverage in deployment, service support and customer interactions, while noting investment would be required. Towe referenced an acquisition made roughly three years ago that brought in AI and data science capabilities, which he said helped the company begin embedding AI into products earlier.

Demand commentary: pipeline described as strong, enterprise wins highlighted

Towe said the company has not seen meaningful pushouts or delays in customer demand in the near term, citing continued focus among customers on safety, compliance, efficiency and real-time intervention. He pointed to previously disclosed enterprise customer wins, including Caterpillar and Pepsi, and said Pepsi represented the company’s largest-ever single purchase order, followed by a second order.

He also said PowerFleet is winning more RFPs and gaining “a bigger seat at the table,” which he tied to improved operational credibility as a larger, “tier one” provider. He added that expansions within existing customers (“expand”) are outpacing initial deployments (“land”), and suggested the company benefits from serving customers with international footprints using consistent solutions across regions.

South African government deal: described as largest contract, 18-month rollout

Towe discussed the company’s recently announced contract with the South African government, which was referenced in the conversation as involving 100,000 vehicles. He said the opportunity emerged after the government consolidated previously fragmented, department-level contracts into a National Treasury-led RFP process. According to Towe, the bid involved global competitors as well as large regional organizations; he referenced MTN as a partner and also mentioned Vodacom as among the larger organizations in the mix.

He attributed the win to several factors, including the Unity solution set, customer sentiment and market leadership in the region, product quality and robustness, and references and stress testing by the customer. He also highlighted the MTN partnership as enabling broader connected-world propositions and expansion opportunities.

While noting confidentiality restrictions on specific financial disclosures, Towe said he did not disagree with analyst-published ranges and characterized the contract as potentially a “4%-5% ARR growth opportunity.” CFO David Wilson added that the contract will ramp over time and is expected to take roughly 18 months to get fully up and running.

Fiscal 2027: free cash flow and leverage targets emphasized

Wilson said the company expects to sustain double-digit growth, referencing an 11% growth rate in the most recent quarter and management’s discussion of approximately 10% organic growth for Q4. He cited incremental growth vectors including channel maturation and the South African contract.

On profitability, Wilson said the company expects EBITDA to grow faster than revenue and expects continued margin expansion. However, he said the key overhang on the stock is debt, and argued the market is waiting for proof of consistent free cash flow generation and debt reduction. He contrasted fiscal 2025’s “significant cash burn” from transformation efforts with fiscal 2026 trending toward free cash flow breakeven, and said Street expectations for fiscal 2027 include “about $30 million plus of free cash flow,” which he said management feels comfortable with.

Wilson also discussed the cash dynamics of hardware-enabled annuity revenue, noting upfront costs to deploy devices. He said the company is evaluating working capital approaches such as getting paid annually in advance to help offset deployment costs. Both executives reiterated an expectation that net leverage (EBITDA to net debt) will be below 2x.

Separately, Towe addressed recent board leadership changes, saying longtime chairman Mike Powell stepped down after a 12-year tenure as the company transitions to its next stage. Towe said Andrew, described as a major shareholder and long-term holder, will take on a leadership role, and that the company intends to expand the board with additional operational, technical and investor expertise.

About PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT)

PowerFleet, Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) develops and delivers Internet of Things (IoT)–based telematics and asset-tracking solutions designed to help businesses monitor, manage and optimize fleets of vehicles and industrial equipment. Its core offerings include wireless sensors, GPS tracking devices and cloud-hosted software platforms that provide real-time visibility into vehicle whereabouts, usage patterns, fuel consumption and maintenance needs. The company’s systems also support regulatory compliance and safety monitoring, enabling customers to reduce operational costs, minimize theft and improve overall asset utilization.

The company’s hardware portfolio features RFID readers, active and passive tags, onboard diagnostics (OBD) adapters and temperature or motion sensors that can be deployed on trucks, trailers, forklifts, containers and other high-value assets.

Read More