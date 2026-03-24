Portland General Electric Company $POR Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,243,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362,103 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $60,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 465.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $266,139.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,298.36. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.31 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

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Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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