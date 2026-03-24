Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phreesia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

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Phreesia Trading Down 5.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PHR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 766,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,041. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $674.31 million, a PE ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $76,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,308.84. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Linetsky sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $98,781.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,691.12. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 60,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,528 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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