Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 206.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644,809 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $134,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 236.1% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $16,613,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

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Pfizer Company Profile

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Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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