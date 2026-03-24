Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $72.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,627,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 9.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $72,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 342,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 371,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,815,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

Further Reading

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