Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,650 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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