Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.9950, but opened at $29.65. Persimmon shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 3,346 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Persimmon Trading Down 5.0%

Persimmon Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) is a leading United Kingdom–based residential property developer primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company’s product range spans starter homes for first-time buyers, family houses and executive properties, addressing a broad spectrum of customer needs. Persimmon also offers warranty and after-sales services through its in-house customer care teams, ensuring ongoing support for homeowners.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in York, North Yorkshire, Persimmon has grown from a regional builder into one of the UK’s most prolific housebuilders.

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