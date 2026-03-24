Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Issues Earnings Results

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.15%.

Here are the key takeaways from Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ conference call:

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The company highlighted a material near-term growth catalyst from the Hanford/DFLAW work— Perma-Fix Northwest renewed its permit (now ~1.2M gallons/year liquid capacity) and expects DFLAW effluent and dry waste receipts to begin in April–May, targeting roughly $1M–$2M per month in revenue as activity ramps (timing dependent on DOE).

(now ~1.2M gallons/year liquid capacity) and expects DFLAW effluent and dry waste receipts to begin in April–May, targeting roughly in revenue as activity ramps (timing dependent on DOE). Management warned of a soft first quarter driven by DFLAW delays and seasonality, forecasting Q1 losses likely to exceed $4 million negative EBITDA on about $13M revenue and a timing-driven shift of approximately $2M of revenue into Q2.

on about $13M revenue and a timing-driven shift of approximately $2M of revenue into Q2. PFAS development progressed—construction of the Generation 2.0 PFAS system at Oak Ridge is nearing completion (testing late April/May), expected to boost destruction capacity up to ~3,000 gallons/day and target competitive pricing (~$10–$15/gal for large volumes) with high incremental margins.

system at Oak Ridge is nearing completion (testing late April/May), expected to boost destruction capacity up to ~3,000 gallons/day and target competitive pricing (~$10–$15/gal for large volumes) with high incremental margins. Fiscal 2025 results showed modest revenue growth to $61.7M and improved gross profit/EBITDA versus 2024, backlog up to $11.9M, but cash fell to $11.8M (from $29M) and the company remains loss-making, leaving mixed near-term financial flexibility signals.

(from $29M) and the company remains loss-making, leaving mixed near-term financial flexibility signals. Beyond DFLAW, management cited expanding opportunities—international revenue rose ~163% to $6.4M, services won >$30M in new backlog and $40M+ in Q1 bids, TRU processing doubled, and a large commercial grouting RFP (up to 50M gallons starting ~2028 and DOE grouting plans up to 200M gallons) presents a long-term, location-driven advantage for Perma-Fix Northwest.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 15.4%

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,659. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 918,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after buying an additional 103,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 86,038 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PESI

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

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Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PESI) is a specialized provider of environmental and nuclear waste management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including treatment, recycling, processing, volume reduction and disposal of hazardous, radioactive and mixed wastes. Its capabilities span thermal, chemical and physical treatment technologies, supported by a network of licensed facilities designed to handle complex waste streams.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Perma-Fix has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

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