Pensionfund PDN Takes $9.79 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Pensionfund PDN purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,791,000. Welltower comprises approximately 6.4% of Pensionfund PDN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in Welltower by 84.4% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Welltower Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE WELL opened at $194.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.53 and its 200 day moving average is $189.23.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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