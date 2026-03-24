Pensionfund PDN Invests $2.32 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Pensionfund PDN acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Extra Space Storage makes up about 1.5% of Pensionfund PDN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.47. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.84%.The firm had revenue of $857.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.87%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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