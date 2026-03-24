Pensionfund PDN Invests $1.72 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Pensionfund PDN bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.1% of Pensionfund PDN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 111,452 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 377,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 74,211 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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