Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Head to Head Contrast

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Microsoft pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pegasystems pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microsoft pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Microsoft has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Microsoft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

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Risk and Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.75 billion 4.30 $393.44 million $2.13 20.83 Microsoft $305.45 billion 9.31 $101.83 billion $15.99 23.95

This table compares Pegasystems and Microsoft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pegasystems and Microsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 2 9 1 2.92 Microsoft 0 4 39 2 2.96

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $67.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.39%. Microsoft has a consensus price target of $591.87, indicating a potential upside of 54.52%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 22.54% 38.86% 18.27% Microsoft 39.04% 32.34% 18.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Microsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microsoft beats Pegasystems on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

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Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services. This segment also provides LinkedIn; and dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, power apps, and power automate; and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment offers server products and cloud services, such as azure and other cloud services; SQL and windows server, visual studio, system center, and related client access licenses, as well as nuance and GitHub; and enterprise services including enterprise support services, industry solutions, and nuance professional services. The More Personal Computing segment offers Windows, including windows OEM licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows commercial comprising volume licensing of the Windows operating system, windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; and windows Internet of Things; and devices, such as surface, HoloLens, and PC accessories. Additionally, this segment provides gaming, which includes Xbox hardware and content, and first- and third-party content; Xbox game pass and other subscriptions, cloud gaming, advertising, third-party disc royalties, and other cloud services; and search and news advertising, which includes Bing, Microsoft News and Edge, and third-party affiliates. The company sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

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