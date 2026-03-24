Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.1050, with a volume of 1840034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

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Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 164,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $1,677,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 360.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

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