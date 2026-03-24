Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $49.05.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

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